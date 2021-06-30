Vision Films Acquires Dance Comedy ‘Tango Shalom’

Vision Films has secured the worldwide rights to Tango Shalom. Produced by Jos and Claudio Laniado and My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Joel Zwick, the comedy dance film will be released theatrically in August and on VOD and DVD in October of 2021. The Laniado brothers, who collaborated on the script, are Egyptian Jewish refugees who fled with their family to Argentina where they discovered Tango. Tango Shalom is being touted as a joint collaboration with The Vatican, a Hasidic Synagogue, a Mosque, and a Sikh Temple, promoting a timeless message of peace, tolerance, and love.