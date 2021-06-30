VIS Closes Deal With AGC Television

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, announced a first look deal for Spanish language content with AGC Television, the TV division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. A two-year ten project development deal was signed in which the first project will be scripted series Te Buscaré Hasta Encontrarte (I Will Look for You Until I Find You), that focuses on the human drama experienced by human trafficking victims. AGC Studios develops and produces multicultural and multiplatform film and television content for a variety of audiences from headquarters in Los Angeles, London, and Mexico City.