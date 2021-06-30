Saturday Animation Studio’s First Original Series

Saturday Animation Studio, a subsidiary of Montreal-based Digital Dimension Entertainment Group, announced the development of its first original action-comedy animated series, Chase and CATCH, for global distribution. In the animated series, wunderkind teenager Kenzo Chase joins the futuristic Vivacity police force where he must learn to work as a team with his strait-laced, prototype robot partner CATCH. Season one of Chase and CATCH is aimed at boys 7+ and will be produced in UHD CGI. Franchise management agency Cookbook Media has been appointed global representative for content distribution and consumer products.