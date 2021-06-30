Four New Series From MADD Entertainment

MADD Entertainment is presenting four new series that just had their launch in Turkey. Be My Sunshine, a romantic drama from Ay Yapim, follows a city girl who ends up in a remote Aegean island to clear the way for her company’s new resort. Love, Reason, Get Even is a hilarious romcom series from Medyapim and No:9 Productions, adapted from Korean comedy Cunning Single Lady, about a divorced couple who rekindles their romance and ends up in a shaky love quadrangle. Drama series Love Reserved, from Ojo Pictures and Ay Yapim, follows Leyla, who successfully builds a restaurant chain but has to deal with a former boyfriend, when he’s brought in to run the company. Also new is drama series My Dad, My Hero, the story of firefighter Ugur, who lost his own wife in a fire and has to fight to obtain custody of his daughter.