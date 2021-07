Barcroft Studios Unveils Pearl Harbor Doc Series

Barcroft Studios and Channel 5 in the UK & Ireland announced new documentary series Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute. The series will piece together the complex events of December 7, 1941, combining interviews from the last remaining survivors and expert talking heads, together with rare archive material. Barcroft retains the rights for the U.S. and Canada, Channel 5 will broadcast a 3 x 60’ version of the series in the UK and Ireland.