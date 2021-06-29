Up The Ladder: Nippon TV, VIS

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, has appointed María Angela de Jesús (pictured) to senior director of Production & Production Management, VIS Americas in Brazil. She will report directly to Jose “Fidji” Viggiano, vp of Production & Production Management of VIS Americas. Prior to joining VIS, María Angela de Jesús was Netflix’s director of original productions in the Brazilian market.

Nippon TV announced that Yoshikuni Sugiyama, currently representative director and operating officer of Nippon TV, has been appointed to president and senior executive operating officer of Nippon TV. He replaces Yoshinobu Kosugi, who will be taking the new position of vice chairman and senior executive operating officer. Sugiyama will report to Yoshinobu Kosugi and chairman and CEO Yoshio Okubo.