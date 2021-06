Global Entertainment Showcase Slated for July 11

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International are presenting the fourth annual “Global Entertainment Showcase,” a special event that will be held virtually during this year’s Cannes Film Festival and French Riviera Film Festival. The online panel event is scheduled for July 11, 2021 at 10am PST (7pm in France). Panelists include filmmakers Ali M. Aksu, Anna Fishbeyn, Eva Lanska, Bertrand Normand and Christina Rose.