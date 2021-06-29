Flame Distribution Acquires New Docs

Flame Distribution has recently acquired a number of documentary titles. Doc special Secrets of the Celtic Grave features a major archaeological investigation that reveals the grave of a Celtic warrior in Wales (worldwide rights outside of U.S., UK/Eire). The Man Who Destroyed Oscar Wilde tells the story of the famous playwright’s downfall at the hands of his old friend and fellow Irishman, Edward Carson (rights outside of UK/Eire). Our African Roots (rights outside of Australia) reveals modern Australia’s origin story to be a complex, multicultural and multiracial affair. Also new is documentary feature film Machine (rights outside of North America), an eye-opening film featuring world-renowned experts who are creating, researching and controlling Artificial Intelligence.