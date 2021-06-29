FilmRise Acquires Leguizamo Starrer Dark Blood

FilmRise has acquired North and South American theatrical, digital and broadcast rights to Dark Blood, starring Tony and Emmy award-winning John Leguizamo (John Wick, Carlito’s Way, Moulin Rouge, Romeo + Juliet, Ice Age). Dark Blood is directed by Colombian filmmaker Harold Trompetero and follows a father imprisoned after committing a brutal crime avenging the death of his son. The film will have its North American premiere this September, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.