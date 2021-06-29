DNR 2021 Report in the Philippines

Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report (DNR) 2021 studied the impact of the pandemic on news consumption and the progress on trust, misinformation, and fairness in news coverage of various news publishers in the Philippines, based on an online poll among 92,000 people in 46 media markets. DNR 2021 assigned to GMA Network the highest brand trust score with 74 percent. GMA Network recorded a weekly usage of 59 percent. Meanwhile, the report also found that the top source of news among the respondents is online (including social media) with 87 percent, while 78 percent of them use smartphones to access news.