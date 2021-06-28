Evolutions, a leading independent post-production facility based in London and Bristol, has appointed Stuart Gilbert as Head of Technical Operations. Stuart will be responsible for technical operations leadership and staff management for the company’s Operations and Locations team. Stuart has a proven track record in the management of large teams delivering content to leading platforms and broadcasters, and prior to Evolutions, held the position of Director of Operations at Visual Data Media Services.
Please follow and like us:
Leave A Comment