NewQuest Acquires Majority Interest in Cosmos-Maya

NewQuest Capital Partners has acquired a majority interest in Singapore and India-based animation studio Cosmos-Maya from Emerald Media, an investment platform backed by U.S. private equity firm KKR. For over a decade Cosmos-Maya has consistently delivered successful IPs to major local and global broadcasters and OTT players present in the region, in addition to gaining significant market share in India. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.