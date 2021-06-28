NATPE Budapest Is Postponed

The following statement was released today from NATPE: In the light of ongoing developments concerning the rise of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions preventing travel into Hungary, as well as restrictions on large scale meetings for those there, we have come to the decision to postpone NATPE Budapest International until June 2022, when we can again meet in-person and properly serve the CEE and MENA region.

As the pandemic evolves and our focus shifts towards getting back together in-person, we have also decided to forgo a virtual edition of the event. We look forward to seeing everyone together and face-to-face at NATPE Streaming Plus in Los Angeles on September 14th and NATPE Miami in January 2022, where we expect participation from every corner of the world and every aspect of the content industry.