HBO Max Orders Swedish Comedy Series ‘Lust’

HBO Max announced that production is underway for new Max Original Lust. The 8 x 30” Swedish comedy series is produced for HBO Max by Miso Film Sweden – a Fremantle company. Starring Sofia Helin (The Bridge), Anja Lundqvist, Julia Dufvenius and Elin Klinga, Lust is an outrageous and honest comedy about four middle(ish) aged women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually frustrating world. The series is directed by Ella Lemhagen, produced by Sandra Harms and Karl Fredrik Ulfung and written by Frans Milisic Wiklund, based on an idea and in close collaboration with Åsa Kalmér, Julia Dufvenius, Sofia Helin and Anja Lundqvist. Executive producers for HBO Max are Christian Wikander and Camilla Curtis.