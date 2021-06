Gusto TV Expands Into France

Gusto TV is expanding its linear channel into France with rlaxx TV. Currently, Gusto TV is available on rlaxx TV in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and now France, with rollouts to Spain and Portugal expected this summer. rlaxx TV is a free, channel-based VOD service with a “watch more, search less” vision. Gusto TV will release two new anthology series, America’s Most Delicious and The 3 Best this summer.