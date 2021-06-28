AMCNI and M7 Group Extend CEE Partnership

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) and M7 Group announced a multi-year, multi-territory extension to their long-standing partnership in Central and Eastern Europe. The deal secures ongoing long-term distribution in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the entire AMCNI portfolio of 10 pay-TV brands, including Sport1, Sport2, AMC, Film+, Minimax, JimJam, Spektrum, Spektrum Home, TV Paprika and CBS Reality. Sport1 and Sport2 will broadcast live UEFA international club competition matches in these territories for the first time through recently acquired UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference Cup matches. For Hungary, the strategic agreement secures continued carriage for the entire AMCNI portfolio on M7’s DirectOne, which will also include the UEFA Champion’s League and SerieA football rights on its Sports channels. In Romania, the agreement secures continued distribution for the entire AMCNI pay-TV portfolio on FocusSat’s platforms.