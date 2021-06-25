Up The Ladder: Movistar+

Movistar+ announced a structural reorganization to its leadership team.

Cristina Burzako (pictured), CEO of the company, will be supported by three vertical content divisions. Ignacio Fernández will lead the Sport division, Juan Andrés García Ropero will lead Entertainment, and Domingo Corral will lead Original Fiction.

In addition, the content structure will be bolstered by two strategic divisions, Partnerships and Content Experience.

Burzako stated, “We are strengthening some critical areas in our constant adaptation to a world and a sector that never stop changing. The objective is to consistently improve the Movistar+ experience thanks to technology and artificial intelligence, always oriented towards our users.”

Alex Martínez Roig, who previously served as content director, will remain in the company in an advisory role to the CEO. Fernando Jerez will leave his role as director of Entertainment and Premium Content.