SPI/FilmBox Extends Partnership With Telekom Romania

SPI/FilmBox renewed its partnership with Telekom Romania.

Telekom Romania subscribers currently have access to FilmBox, Timeless Dizi Channel, FilmBox Premium, DocuBox, and FightBox. The newly expanded agreement will continue to offer the previously available SPI brands for another three years, and it will add Fast&FunBox and FilmBox Stars.

Fast&FunBox offers action-packed programming featuring adrenaline sports, and FilmBox Stars showcases movies with stellar casts.

Tamas Fülöp, Regional Director of Operations at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to build on our existing and long-standing partnership with Telekom Romania to continue to bring SPI’s truly versatile and entertaining brands to a wide audience through their distribution networks.”

Andreas Elsner, chief commercial officer, Residential Segment, at Telekom Romania, added, “We are always looking to offer our customers quality TV content and as varied as possible, to please all family members, especially in this difficult period in which the time spent in front of the TV has increased. The extension of the collaboration with SPI represents the proof of our commitment. We hope that the content broadcast through the new channels that enter Telekom’s grid will quickly reach the hearts of sports fans and lovers of internationally awarded films.”