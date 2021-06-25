Paramount+ Adds ‘From Cradle to Stage’ Doc

Paramount+ will exclusively premiere From Cradle to Stage, the six-part documentary series directed by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Produced by Live Nation Productions, in association with Endeavor Content, the series is inspired by Grohl’s mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and her book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. Each episode follows Dave and Virginia as they interview different artists and their mothers to discuss the importance these women played in their lives.

Executive producers include Dave Grohl, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, Doug Pray, John Ramsay, Michael Rapino, Heather Parry, Ryan Kroft, and Damian Vaca.