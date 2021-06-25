Mediafisch And Elysian Fields Ink Deal With Small World For ‘My Perfect Supercar’

Mediafisch and Elysian Fields closed a deal with Small World, a Joe Lewis company, to serve as the distribution and production partners on My Perfect Supercar.

My Perfect Supercar gives viewers access to the cars and lives of the Swiss-based Supercar Owners Circle. These luxury and race car collections feature ultra-rare Paganis, Lamborghinis, Bugattis, Aston Martins, Koenigseggs, McLarens, and more.

The unscripted TV series is being produced in association with the Supercar Owners Circle. Mediafisch’s Björn Hering has produced a slew of award-winning scripted and non-scripted films and television content. Most recently, Hering’s program Joya Runs, which is also represented by Small World, won a Rose d’Or Award and an International Emmy nomination.

Joe Lewis, of the Joe Lewis Company, stated, “My Perfect Supercar has beauty, speed, and access to places the public has never been able to see before. It’s everything the show needs to be a global hit, and interest is already surging.”

Tim Crescenti, founder of Small World International, said, “Björn has been developing some of the most exciting programs around. Joe and I are thrilled to help steer the project of My Perfect Supercar to the best broadcast partners in the world.”

Björn Hering, CEO of Mediafisch, added, “I’ve known Tim for many years, and I trust that he and Joe are the best team to take My Perfect Supercar to automotive fans everywhere. We are elated that the project is moving ahead quickly, with such a fantastic reception.”