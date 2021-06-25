AMC Networks Greenlights ‘Interview with the Vampire’

AMC Networks gave the greenlight to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

Last year, AMC acquired the rights to a collection of Rice’s works, covering 18 titles including The Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches. The new Interview with the Vampire series will be the first to be developed from this collection. The series will premiere on both AMC+ and AMC.

Mark Johnson, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will be developing the entire Rice collection acquired by AMC. Rolin Jones is attached as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Interview. Johnson will also serve as an executive producer, with Anne and Christopher Rice attached as non-writing executive producers.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, commented, “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection.”

McDermott continued, “With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”