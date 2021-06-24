VIS Starts Production On ‘Cecilia’ For Paramount+

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, entered production on Cecilia.

Created by Daniel Burman, the dramedy series tells the story of a woman who suffers a stroke. What at first seems like a tragedy turns into an opportunity to reunite her family and rebuild her life. The cast includes Mariana Treviño, Erik Hayser, Michel Brown, and Martín Altomaro, among others. The production is part of VIS’ portfolio developed for the streaming platform Paramount+.

Federico Cuervo, SVP & head of VIS Americas, commented, “We are excited to begin filming Cecilia, one of the first VIS originals for Paramount+ and the beginning of a new era for our studio. This story deals with some highly relatable topics that will undoubtedly capture the attention of audiences everywhere.”