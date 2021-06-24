Up The Ladder: Princess Sam Entertainment Group

Princess Sam Entertainment Group appointed two new team members.

Najib Fayad will join as executive vice president of Princess Sam Consumer Products. Fayad will lead the Princess Sam Consumer Products team and will be responsible for developing the Tara Duncan property, as well as other IPs. He will also focus on fostering partnerships with leading manufacturers.

Frédéric Gentet will serve as senior content sales manager at Princess Sam Pictures. Gentet will oversee the distribution of the group’s audiovisual content.

Sophie Audouin-Mamikonian, CEO and founder of Princess Sam Entertainment Group, stated, “We are very proud to attract professionals of this caliber to the Princess Sam group, and we are confident that their experience and talent will allow our young company to thrive – continuing to be both agile and steadfast in a changing and complicated world. I wish them every success within our group!”