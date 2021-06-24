Prime Entertainment Group Signs Deals For ‘Berlin 1936 Olympic Games’

Prime Entertainment Group inked two new deals for Berlin 1936 Olympic Games.

Berlin 1936 Olympic Games explores the uprising of terror witnessed when Berlin hosted the Olympic Games. The documentary shares exclusive footage and archival material. Brazil’s Globosat picked up the documentary film for its sports channel Spor TV, and Spain’s RTVE acquired the film as well.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, commented, “Globosat and RTVE have been great partners and we are glad to reinforce our ties with them with these new deals. Adding strong historical documentaries to our catalog has been part of our strategy these last years as much as developing our original Entertainment series. This allowed us to establish long term partnerships with such major channels and SVOD platforms like Rai, Discovery, ZDF, A&E Networks, Netflix and many more.”