Digital Dimension And Lex+Otis Launch Joint Venture

Digital Dimension Entertainment Group (DDEG) and Lex+Otis established a new joint venture, KRAKN Animation.

With locations in Montreal and Los Angeles, KRAKN will be led by Louis-Simon Menard, CEO and president of DDEG, and Jay Oliva, founder and CEO of Lex+Otis. The animation studio will offer pre-production and animation services.

DDEG and Lex+Otis have previously worked together on several projects. More recently, DDEG’s Meduzarts Animation studio collaborated with Oliva and The Stone Quarry Animation on Army of the Dead: Las Vegas for Netflix. The two are also partnering on Twilight of the Gods.

Menard stated, “Our mutual passion for immersive and engaging storytelling, and desire for doing things differently is what unites us. DDEG’s Meduzarts Animation has been collaborating with Lex+Otis on several noteworthy projects for years. The creation of an integrated animation studio became a natural next step for both companies.”

Oliva remarked, “Both creatively and technologically, Lex+Otis and Digital Dimension strive to push animation to its limits, and both studios have filled their rosters with some of the finest animation talent in the world. Further, both studios rank among the best in the business, in particular with regard to real-time 3D animation. Pooling our mutual talents and visionary approaches will truly bring the best of both worlds to KRAKN.”