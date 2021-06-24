Channel 4 Commissions Tom Parker Doc From Spun Gold TV

Channel 4 ordered a feature-length documentary on Tom Parker from Spun Gold TV.

In October 2020, the 32-year-old boyband star announced he was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor. The documentary film portrays Tom and his family as they make every future moment count. They want to stage a concert at the Royal Albert Hall, with proceeds split between Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

The film will air as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer programming. All3Media International will oversee distribution.

Tom Beck, head of Live Events and commissioning editor for Entertainment at Channel 4, commented, “From taking on terrifying ski jumps on The Jump to stripping off on stage for The Real Full Monty, Tom is a brave and strongminded man. One in two of us will develop cancer in our lifetime and we are incredibly grateful that Tom, Kelsey and their family have agreed to let us follow their story for what I know will be an emotional, intimate and candid film.”

Nick Bullen, executive producer at Spun Gold TV, added, “We loved working with Tom on The Real Full Monty back in 2018 and we were devastated for him and his family when he told us that he’d been diagnosed with a brain tumor. We are honored to be working with him again now to raise funds and awareness for such an important cause. Tom and Kelsey’s positivity throughout is an inspiration to us all.”