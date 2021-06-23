TV France International And UniFrance Merge

TV France International, the association for the international promotion of French audiovisual programming, announced a merger with UniFrance, the organization for promoting French film.

At a general meeting on June 23, 2021, TVFI members voted to dissolve the association and unite with UniFrance. The new UniFrance will have two divisions, one devoted to exporters and another for cinema and audiovisual producers. In addition, there will be artist and short-film divisions.

Hervé Michel, chairman of TV France, stated, “TV France has been active for 27 years, and has always been dedicated to supporting exports of audiovisual programs. Its history includes worldwide travel, a multitude of contacts, and numerous actions put in place little by little.”

Michel continued, “This transformation ushers in a new era, for the team, our members and French export, which will now benefit from a significantly stronger association with a brand-new dynamism. That said, we obviously feel a little sad at the end of this chapter in our story.”

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, added, “We are very proud of what we have accomplished. TV France ends its days with member numbers at an all-time high – more than 160 companies, and a record number of producers in support of this merger. The future looks bright.”