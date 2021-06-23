‘The Late Late Show’ Welcomes Ed Sheeran For Week-Long Residency

Ed Sheeran will appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden for a week-long residency from June 28-July 1, 2021.

Sheeran will perform each night and make the television debut of his new single “Bad Habits.” The global pop superstar will also sit down for in-studio conversations and comedy segments throughout the week.

The Late Late Show airs on CBS and streams on on the CBS app and Paramount+. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the show internationally.