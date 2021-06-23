Jim Gaffigan Performs At NAB Show Kick Off

Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan will open the NAB Show Sunday Kick Off with a live comedy performance on October 10, 2021.

Gaffigan, the five-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer, is best known for his unique brand of humor. In 2019, he released his seventh stand-up special, Quality Time, with Amazon Studios. He also wrote and starred in the sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show, and he has appeared on Portlandia, Bob’s Burgers, and Law & Order.

The kick-off celebration will welcome attendees to the NAB Show and marks the opening of the event’s show floor. The event will return to a live and in-person format for the first time since 2019. The NAB Show will be held from October 9-13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gordon Smith, president and CEO of NAB, stated, “After a difficult year and unfortunate hiatus for NAB Show, we look forward to celebrating the opening of the show floor with the ever talented and hilarious Jim Gaffigan. His notoriously fun and entertaining performance is ideal for this momentous occasion as we reunite and reengage in Las Vegas.”