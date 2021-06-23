Cartoon Network India Reveals Superhero Series ‘Ekans’

Cartoon Network India will premiere its latest original series Ekans – Ek Se Badhkar Snake on June 27, 2021.

Produced by Hi-Tech Animation, the CGI-animated follows 13-year-old Ekans, a tech-savvy youngster with extraordinary serpent-like powers. The series joins recent local originals in India such as Dabangg – The Animated Series and Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu, among others.

Abhishek Dutta, South Asia network head for Cartoon Network and POGO, commented, “Kids and their families are going to love Ekans, the show’s teen protagonist, because of his intelligence, unique superpowers and his ability to overcome challenges for the greater good. We have high hopes for our first sci-fi superhero.”