Cartel Pictures Launches Global Distribution Venture

Cartel Pictures announced the launch of Cartel Studios International.

With operations based in Los Angeles and London, Cartel Studios International will focus on the international distribution and licensing of Cartel’s content, covering over 25 new movies and series a year. The company’s recent productions include Monsters of California, the feature film directorial debut of Tom DeLonge, former frontman of Blink 182; Syfy’s upcoming series Day of the Dead; and seasons two and three of Shudder’s Creepshow.

Commenting on the latest efforts, Stan Spry, co-CEO of Cartel Pictures, said, “Cartel has grown tremendously over the last decade to fill the growing and diversifying content needs of the global industry. We’ve been selling content internationally through third-party distributors, and the next logical step is launching Cartel Studios International to work directly with our global customers in delivering premium programming.”

The company enlisted the services of Gary Marenzi, founder and CEO of the management consultancy company Marenzi & Associates, to build Cartel’s distribution team. Marenzi is joined by veteran industry executives Giovanni Pedde and Stephen Tague. These three executives, with their decades of studio sales experience and extensive worldwide relationships, will spearhead Cartel’s distribution expansion.

Marenzi remarked, “We couldn’t be more excited and proud to join with Cartel in this exciting new chapter of its growth. In a media world increasingly hungry for high-quality, multi-platform content, Cartel represents a fresh, innovative, fast-growing creator for content with a truly global and cross-demographic appeal.”

Spry added, “Gary, Giovanni, and Stephen are the perfect team to lead our expansion in the international marketplace.”

Marenzi, as well as Pedde and Tague, will continue to collaborate on creative development, business strategy and distribution, and general business advisory services for other projects through Marenzi & Associates.