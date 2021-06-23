APC Kids Strikes A Deal With France Télévisions For ‘First Day’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment arm of APC, signed a deal with France Télévisions for First Day.

Produced by Epic Films in association with Kojo Entertainment, First Day depicts the life of a transgender girl. The breakthrough series follows Hannah as she starts her first day of high school, where she faces the challenges of starting a new school but also finding the courage to live her authentic self.

First Day will air on France Télévisions and the Okoo platform in the fall. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation distributes the series worldwide, with APC Kids serving as the exclusive sales agent in France and French-speaking European territories.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, remarked, “The impressive collection of awards and widespread acclaim First Day has gathered speaks for itself and we are delighted to be bringing such an important, wholesome and engaging story to French audiences and continuing our partnership with ACTF.”

Bernadette O’Mahony, head of Content – Australian Children’s Television Foundation, commented, “First Day has entertained and enlightened audiences around the world, and we are delighted that French children and their families will be able to enjoy the series on France Televisions, and for them to see Evie’s wonderful performance as Hannah.”