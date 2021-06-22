TLN Media Group Commemorates Canadian Multiculturalism Day

TLN Media Group will celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, 2021, with an all-day marathon of original Canadian productions.

The specially curated presentation will feature dramas, documentaries, variety programs, and children’s series that celebrate diversity. Additionally, the Copa America 2021 match between Brazil and Ecuador will broadcast live.

The daylong line-up will showcase messages from TLN personalities and VIP leaders on the significance of multiculturalism. Speakers include The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, leader of the government in the House of Commons; Lidia Bastianich of Lidia’s Kitchen; David Rocco of Dolce Vita; Camila Gonzalez, TLN and Univision Canada host; and Antonio Giorgi, Mediaset Italia Canada host.