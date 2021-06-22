SPI/FilmBox Inks Distribution Deal With M SAT Cable

SPI International signed a distribution agreement with the Bulgarian cable TV operator M SAT Cable.

The strategic partnership brings 11 products from SPI/FilmBox’s portfolio, including FilmBox Extra and FilmBox Stars, to M SAT Cable subscribers through the provider’s linear service and the recently launched IPTV service M SAT Cable PRO.

In addition to the premium movie brands FilmBox Extra and FilmBox Stars, the deal includes FilmBox Arthouse, FunBox UHD, Gametoon, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FashionBox, and 360 TuneBox.

Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution at SPI International, commented, “It gives us great pleasure to provide additional windows of curated content to help expand the entertainment offerings of our partner M SAT with this brand-new deal. We are delighted to be able to bring programming that’s relevant to all kinds of different tastes and needs; ranging from movies and series to content devoted to sports, documentaries, lifestyle and more.”