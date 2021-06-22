FilmRise Picks Up ‘Heartland’

FilmRise acquired the U.S. AVoD distribution rights to Heartland.

Adapted from Lauren Brooke’s best-selling novels, the multi-generational family drama began airing on the CBC in Canada in 2007. The series revolves around the Heartland ranch, where sisters Amy and Lou, with their grandfather Jack, face the challenges of running a family-owned ranch.

FilmRise secured the AVoD rights to 214 episodes and the TV movie A Heartland Christmas.

Heartland will stream on several digital platforms, including The Roku Channel, IMDb TV, Peacock, Pluto TV, and the FilmRise streaming network, among others.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “We are fortunate to add this wonderful series to our expanding content of wholesome family programming. Heartland contains all of the qualities we look for in uplifting and thoughtful content, including messages of positivity and the power of family. We look forward to sharing this addition with new audiences.”

Wayne Lepoff, president and CEO of Genesis International, commented, “Genesis is excited to make this hit series from Canada available on new platforms. We feel viewers will welcome Heartland’s ongoing themes of family strength and family values as well as its messages of showing compassion toward others. We look forward to our growing and continuing relationship with FilmRise.”