Cyber Group Studios To Adapt ‘Final Fantasy IX’ Into Animated Series

Cyber Group Studios signed an exclusive option agreement with Square Enix to adapt the video game Final Fantasy IX into an animated series.

Produced by Cyber Group Studios’ two production studios in Paris and Roubaix, the animated adventure series will be aimed at kids and family as well as game players. The adaptation will showcase the world of the game through supervision by Square Enix.

Cyber Group Studios will oversee worldwide distribution and merchandise licensing.

Pierre Sissman, CEO and chairman of the Board for Cyber Group Studios, stated, “We are honored and enthusiastic to participate with our friends of Square Enix in such a great adventure.”

COO Dominique Bourse added, “The opportunity to reach such a large crowd with hundreds of millions of fans around the world as well as a new public of both kids and adults is an immense challenge that we feel extremely proud about. It is a dream come true for our teams in France and in the U.S. and we already look forward to creating a great piece of entertainment that respects this fantastic brand.”