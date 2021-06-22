All3Media Int’l Closes Deals For ‘Baptiste’

All3Media International scored a slew of new deals for Baptiste.

Produced by Two Brothers Pictures, Baptiste stars Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste, a retired detective. The new season will follow Baptiste as he investigates the disappearance of the British Ambassador Emma Chamber’s family, who went on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

The detective drama has recently been acquired by TV+ in Turkey, DR in Denmark, Seznam TV in Czech Republic, VRT in Belgium, C More in Scandinavia, TV4 in Sweden, Canal+ in Poland, and Disney+ in Portugal.

Previous broadcast partners include Masterpiece in North America, Tohokushinsha in Japan, Sky in New Zealand, and Starz in a pan-territory deal.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, remarked, “It is fantastic to see so many broadcasters continuing their commitment to Baptiste as we await delivery of the much-anticipated second season. Since his debut as the insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste in Two Brothers Pictures’ The Missing, Tchéky Karyo has created an iconic, complex character who has enthralled audiences around the world. With the equally mesmerizing Fiona Shaw joining the cast and a new twist-laden investigation devised by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams, season two promises to offer another masterclass in gripping detective drama.”