Up The Ladder: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment appointed Bernadette Delmás as the new director of Sales and Acquisitions in LATAM.

In her more than 18 years of experience in acquisitions, sales, and programming, Delmás has worked for major channels in the LATAM region, including Channel 13 in Argentina, Channel 10 in Uruguay, and Telefe in Argentina.

Fırat Gülgen, founder and CEO of Calinos Entertainment, stated, “I am delighted to announce that Bernadette Delmas will be joining the Calinos family as the International Sales and Acquisition Director for LATAM. I am confident that Bernadette will fulfill her role to the best of her ability and will strengthen our presence in the LATAM region.”

Delmás added, “I am very excited to announce this great opportunity, working at Calinos Entertainment, one of the most important Turkish companies, whose achievements are very well known by the those that we have the privilege to work within our beloved industry. This is a great challenge that I will face, with all the passion, happiness, and the experience of more than 18 years, that I have in working in this magical Entertainment world!”