Univision To Launch Global Streaming Service

Univision will roll out a global streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America in 2022.

With both free ad-supported and premium subscription-based options, the streaming service will showcase Spanish-language originals and an expansive offering supported by Televisa’s content library and IP.

The ad-supported tier will be supported by Univision’s PrendeTV. The free tier will include an upgraded content offering, with more than 100 linear channels and more than 40,000 hours of content. The SVoD tier will highlight over 6,000 hours of Spanish-language content and 30 original productions in its first year of launch.

Univision signed a slew of deals announcing projects in support of the new premium subscription tier. Maria Dueñas closed a first-look deal with Univision to develop her first-ever series for the streaming service. Televisa’s W Studios will adapt Mario Vargas Llosa’s 2006 novel Travesuras de la niña mala. In addition, Santiago Limon will work with Propagate’s Ben Silverman to deliver Pinches Momias.

The company also announced the appointment of Rodrigo Mazon as EVP & GM of SVoD. He will oversee all elements of the SVoD service, including content and programming strategy, original content production, and more.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision, commented, “Today’s announcement is a quantum leap in Univision’s transformation as we aggressively scale and expand our streaming capabilities to bring thousands of hours of premium, original content to the nearly 600 million Spanish speakers around the world.”

Gazzolo continued, “We are excited to announce our new SVOD service as a powerful cornerstone of this strategy, providing us the opportunity to reach global audiences with high-quality, original programming from distinguished producers and top talent not available anywhere else. With PrendeTV, and now with our SVOD offering, Univision is uniquely positioned to satisfy the global demand for premium Spanish-language content, the last truly meaningful open lane in global video streaming.”