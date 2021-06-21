Federation And So In Love Present ‘MH370’

Federation Entertainment and So in Love, the production arm of So Press, announced the co-development of MH370.

Co-developed with France Télévisions, the documentary series looks at the tragic and sudden disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flight in 2014. The documentary shares the accounts of the victims’ families and features eye-witness accounts from individuals who have never spoken publicly until now.

MH370 comes out a strategic partnership formed between Federation and So Press in December 2020. Federation and So in Love also have underway a drama series based on the high-profile Xavier Dupont de Ligonnnés investigation.

Federation will oversee worldwide sales.

Myriam Weil, head of Documentaries at Federation Entertainment, commented, “Since its inception, Society magazine has been producing original stand-out and in-depth reports, leaving no stone unturned. Working in collaboration with this super editorial team and France Télévisions is stimulating from both a content and narrative perspective, especially on a subject as sensitive as the disappearance of MH370.”