Berlinale Announces Audience Awards

The Berlinale Summer Special ended last night with the presentation of the Audience Awards and their film screenings.

The 2021 Berlinale Competition Audience Award was given to Maria Speth’s Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse (Mr Bachmann and His Class). The film tells the complex history excluding and integrating foreigners with the story of a charismatic teacher who provides his students with the key to feeling at home.

The Panorama Audience Award went to Luiz Bolognesi’s A Última Floresta (The Last Forest). With documentary observation, staged sequences, and dense soundscapes, the film portrays the Indigenous community of the Yanomani, whose natural environment in the Amazon rainforest is threatened.

Almost all the invited film teams were able to travel to Berlin to personally present their films to audiences in open-air theaters.