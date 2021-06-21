All3Media Int’l Scores Deals For ‘Eden’

All3Media International closed new deals for Eden with broadcasters in France and Scandinavia.

Produced by Every Cloud Productions and Balloon Entertainment, Eden is a Stan Original Series and Spectrum Originals co-production. Created by Vanessa Gazy, the series takes place in an idyllic coastal town where a young woman disappears, triggering a devastating chain of events that expose the dark heart of this seaside paradise.

Eden will launch with Canal+ in France and CMore in a pan-territory deal covering Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Deb Cox, co-founder and creative director of Every Cloud Productions, remarked, “Fiona and I are thrilled to showcase locations we love with a sophisticated story that speaks to diverse audiences regardless of culture or language and we feel the creative alchemy – combining the best of our local talent with the insight of our various overseas partners and broadcasters – has produced an exciting international series.”

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, commented, “It is brilliant to already have such quality partners on board ahead of Eden’s launch, and we are excited to know other deals are in negotiation. With its stunning setting, talented and diverse young cast, and consistently compelling storytelling from Vanessa Gazy and an all-female writing team, we are certain other territories will soon be tempted by Eden.”