Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia EMEA announced new leadership appointments for the EMEA team.

Sylvia Rothblum has been named country manager for Germany, Austria & Switzerland. She will continue to serve in her current role as head of TV Distribution in the region.

Pierre Branco will serve as country manager for France & Benelux. Branco will maintain his responsibilities as country manager for MENAT & Africa and head of Affiliate and Ad Sales for EMEA.

Jamie Friend will serve as country manager for Nordic & Central and Eastern Europe. He will continue to serve in his current role as CFO for WarnerMedia EMEA.

Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia EMEA & Asia (excl. China), commented, “Sylvia, Pierre and Jamie are proven leaders with exceptional strategic expertise and a deep understanding of our business. They bring a passion for our much-loved brands and franchises and an appreciation for strong relationships with our distribution partners. Their formidable business acumen will help drive further growth and innovation for our company in these important markets.”