Rakuten TV Showcases Full ¡HOLA! Play Programming In Spain

Rakuten TV bolstered its ¡HOLA! Play channel programming in Spain. The platform now offers on-demand ¡HOLA! Play content as part of its free library of content.

¡HOLA! Play showcases a variety of exclusive content, including fashion series such as El armario, celebrity biographical documentaries on figures such as Angelina Jolie and Penélope Cruz, and weekly cooking programs.

The ¡HOLA! Play channel recently launched in Spain in partnership with Rakuten TV. This latest expansion advances Rakuten TV’s strategy in providing free, ad-supported local content from European content creators.