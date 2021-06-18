Banijay Secures European Deals For ‘LEGO Masters’

Banijay confirmed two new commissions for LEGO Masters in Europe.

Originally created by Tuesday’s Child Television and The LEGO Group, LEGO Masters features contestants who compete against each other by creating awe-inspiring designs. In Spain, Atresmedia ordered a first series run from Shine Iberia, which has opened its casting call for the competition format.

TV2 ordered the local Norweigan version from Mastiff Norway. Production is currently underway on the local adaptation, which will be hosted by Eurovision final host Erik Solbakken.

Banijay distributes the format and finished tape globally.

Lucas Green, global head of Content Operations at Banijay, stated, “There continues to be an ongoing trend for entertaining, warm and joyful viewing and this is central to the popularity of LEGO Masters. This format is a tried and tested ratings winner in major markets, delivering a broad co-viewing audience to broadcaster around the world.”