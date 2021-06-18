Armoza Formats Confirms ‘Song of my Life’ In Lithuania

Armoza Formats announced that Lithuanian broadcaster LRT commissioned a local adaptation of Song of my Life.

Produced by Yellow Film & TV, Song of my Life gathers four famous contestants who bring one unforgettable song to the competition. The celebrities must uncover which of them is connected to each song.

The original series previously aired two seasons on YLE in Finland, with a third season to debut in September 2021.

Elizaveta Makarova, sales executive for Eastern Europe & CIS at Armoza Formats, commented, “Song of my Life is a heart-warming show about the most universal and powerful language there is — music. The show combines a guessing game with touching musical performances and allows the audience to see celebrities from a more personal angle through this fun and cost-effective production. We are very excited to see the Lithuanian adaptation launching soon.”