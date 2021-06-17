Up The Ladder: Quintus Studios

Quintus Studios brought on Adam Jacobs to serve as creative director.

With more than 18 years of experience in unscripted programming, Jacobs will set up and oversee the company’s overall editorial strategy. His responsibilities will cover Quintus Originals, projects developed for Quintus-operated channels, and pre-sale funded projects with existing production partners.

Prior to Quintus, Jacobs served as a development consultant at CIC Media and Back2Back Productions. He also previously served as a development executive at Zig Zag Productions and an executive producer at Woodcut Media and Discovery Networks International.

Gerritt Kemming, founder and managing director at Quintus Studios, remarked, “We are delighted to have Adam on board. With his wealth of experience in unscripted programming and his understanding of legacy and digital markets, Adam is the perfect fit to lead the company into its next phase of growth.”