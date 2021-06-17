Telemundo To Premiere ‘Hercai’ On June 22

Telemundo will present the two-hour premiere of Hercai: Love and Vengeance to U.S. Hispanic viewers on June 22, 2021.

Originally produced for ATV, Hercai introduces an epic love story with unexpected twists and steeped in cultural tradition. The Turkish drama series depicts the love story between Reyyan and Miran, who will each have to overcome many obstacles and confront their own families to fulfill their love.

Hercai stars Ebru Sahin and Akin Akinozu in the lead roles. The cast also includes Ayda Aksel, Macit Sonkan, Serhat Tutumluer, and Ilay Erkok, among others.