MISTCO Sells ‘The Innocents’ In The Balkans

MISTCO scored new sales for The Innocents throughout the Balkans.

Produced by OGM Pictures for TRT 1, The Innocents depicts a promising love story with psychological elements. The drama series portrays Han and his family, as well as the love story between Han and Inci, who has her own complicated relationship to family and friends.

The Innocents will debut in Albania, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania, Montenegro, Bosnia, Herzegovina, and North Macedonia.

Aysegul Tuzun, managing director of MISTCO, commented, “We are proud to announce these new deals for The Innocents. We have always seen Europe as a perfect destination for Turkish dramas. While The Innocents is becoming a hit worldwide in countries like Turkey, we continue to negotiate in different areas and see that the attention to the series has increased greatly.”