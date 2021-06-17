All3Media International Inks Deal With NBCUniversal For ‘Cash at Your Door’

All3Media International signed a deal with NBCUniversal for Cash at Your Door.

Originally produced by Amir Matar Production for Channel 10 in Israel, Cash at Your Door is an innovative twist on the traditional studio-based game show by knocking at the doors of contestant’s homes. The format has been licensed to E! in the U.S., with the local adaptation to be produced by All3Media International’s sister company Lion USA.

Cash at Your Door has also recently been commissioned in Mongolia by Hulegu Pictures. The format also aired in Italy on Rai2.

Allison Corn, SVP of Production and Development at Lion Television USA, remarked, “We’ve been big fans of this format for years and are very excited to find such a wonderful home for it in the US on E!. Now more than ever audiences are responding to shows with positive energy, and with a host like Jason Biggs, we are thrilled to be bringing laughs and cash to our contestants’ doorsteps. This peek into their homes and lives allow the audience to get to know them and cheer for them like no other game show.”

Nick Smith, EVP Formats at All3Media International, added, “We are delighted to see Cash at Your Door continuing to travel globally and prove its universal adaptability. Matar’s founder Ami Amir has created a fun, flexible and timeless format that is perfect for family viewing, whilst also being highly cost effective and easy to produce in international markets.”